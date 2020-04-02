South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Death of Elderly Woman

press release

Swift police investigation led to the arrest of two suspects after an elderly woman was found dead. The suspects aged 24 and 27 were arrested and will be charged for murder and rape. They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court soon.

A case of murder and rape was opened at Plessislaer police station after the incident that occurred on 29 March 2020 when a body of Ngenzeni Zuma (74) was found at her home in Sweetwaters in the Pietermaritzburg. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death. Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives were assigned to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to book. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg whereas a 24-year-old was traced in Point in the Durban.

Intensive police investigation have linked the suspects to the rape of a 20-year-old female who was allegedly raped on the same night. Suspects will also be charged for another rape. They will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other pending cases in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and condemned the attack of an elderly woman which has brought severe anguish to the family and neighbours.