South Africa: Ignatius Jacobs (1963 - 2020) - ANC's 'Nash' Was Hooked On Activism

A death in the time of Covid-19 means this leading activist of the ANC will be mourned on social media for now as restrictions on funerals mean that even all his immediate family may not be able to attend.

Riverlea, a former coloured township under the mine dumps of South Africa's first gold mines near Langlaagte, got little of the wealth the community was built on. Poor and ragged, like all the group areas created to feed the apartheid economy, there were no gold nuggets there, except for many exceptional people who joined the ranks of activists to fight the state's separatist policies.

Ignatius 'Nash' Jacobs was one of them. The activist and politician who last held the position of ANC General Manager died of colon cancer this week at the age of 57. The years from 1976 were a step-change in the war against apartheid as young people inside the country took the lead and organised into various organisations and movements to make the country ungovernable. He was one of them.

Lawrence Jacobs, an older brother, said that in 1980 he took the young Ignatius to a meeting addressed by the community leader Ralph Peffer. The ANC deputy secretary-general,...