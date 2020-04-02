South Africa: Ignatius Jacobs (1963 - 2020) - ANC's 'Nash' Was Hooked On Activism

2 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

A death in the time of Covid-19 means this leading activist of the ANC will be mourned on social media for now as restrictions on funerals mean that even all his immediate family may not be able to attend.

Riverlea, a former coloured township under the mine dumps of South Africa's first gold mines near Langlaagte, got little of the wealth the community was built on. Poor and ragged, like all the group areas created to feed the apartheid economy, there were no gold nuggets there, except for many exceptional people who joined the ranks of activists to fight the state's separatist policies.

Ignatius 'Nash' Jacobs was one of them. The activist and politician who last held the position of ANC General Manager died of colon cancer this week at the age of 57. The years from 1976 were a step-change in the war against apartheid as young people inside the country took the lead and organised into various organisations and movements to make the country ungovernable. He was one of them.

Lawrence Jacobs, an older brother, said that in 1980 he took the young Ignatius to a meeting addressed by the community leader Ralph Peffer. The ANC deputy secretary-general,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.