South Africa: Surviving the COVID-19 Shutdown - Seven Days of Staying at Home, 14 Days to Go

South Africa went into lockdown on Friday, 27 March, in a countrywide bid to block the spread of Covid-19. These reflections form part of a series by Young Maverick writers who are monitoring the 21-day stay-at-home policy from various neighbourhoods.

Adjusting to the new normal

Some movement at the municipal offices in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni could be seen during day seven of the 21-day lockdown. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)

Ekurhuleni, Gauteng: Thursday 2 April marks seven days since indoor life became the new normal. It feels like centuries ago when I used to be able to catch a taxi to hang out with my friends at a nearby Shisanyama. But is it getting any better?

There is less and less movement each day that I venture outside of the house. People seem to be gradually adjusting to the new way of life. However, the municipal office down the road from my house has noticeable movement on Day 7, Thursday, after many people received their social grants and pay cheques a few days ago, and the rush to purchase electricity and pay water bills.

With the new...