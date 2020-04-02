South Africa: Lockdown and Residents of Sectional Title Schemes - It's Complicated

2 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Graham Paddock

The reality is that each sectional title scheme is different. In some of them, the common property can be used safely during the lockdown, in some it cannot. Where it can, different routines and strategies will be required for different schemes.

The debate about whether the common property in a sectional title scheme can be used by residents during the Covid-19 lockdown has become extremely heated.

Auren Freitas dos Santos and I, both lawyers and full-time community scheme management specialists, have expressed the opinion, after reading the Disaster Management regulations carefully, that they do not apply to the common property within sectional title schemes. This is because the Disaster Management Regulations confine people to their "place of residence". In sectional title, you own a section and a share of common property, for residential purposes. This means that owners can use common property for access and recreation. And under the Sectional Titles Schemes Management Act trustees are not entitled to make rules confining owners to their sections.

Marina Constas and Alan Levy, also sectional title specialists, have expressed a different opinion, both indicating that the situation is not clear. They take the view that the restriction could be interpreted so as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

