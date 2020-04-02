South Africa: Accused Beach 'Body Dumpers' Told Cops They Just Wanted to 'Catch a Sea Breath'

2 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

When Cape Town's Law Enforcement asked a group of men what they were doing on Strandfontein beach during the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, they said they wanted a breath of sea air.

However, a scene of horror unfolded when their bakkie was given a routine once-over by officials, who described the beach as a common dumping ground for bodies.

Three bodies were found rolled up in a blanket in the back of the bakkie.

Feet with socks on were sticking out of the collection of duvets and thick winter blankets thrown over the bodies, showed a picture seen by News24.

One man is slumped sideways under the pile of blankets.

Police were eventually led to a house in Eerste River, believed to have been the murder scene.

By Thursday, six men filed into the Blue Downs District Court room that was being used for the pared down court roll to limit the number of people in court due to coronavirus physical distancing.

Two of the men wore light blue protective jackets and four wore grubby tops and jackets.

The lockdown comprises limited visits to prisons, holding cells and courts on the orders of Justice Minister Ronald Lamola so there were no friends or family in court to send a quick wink or wave to, or to get a fresh change of clothes handed in.

Not abiding by lockdown laws

Prosecutor Dail Andrews told the court the six faced three murder charges and charges of defeating the course of justice.

He intended adding charges of the illegal possession of two firearms, one with the serial number filed off, as well as the possession of 25 R5 bullets and 22 rounds of shotgun ammunition.

They will also be charged under the Disaster Act for not abiding by lockdown laws by being on the beach.

"They said they were outside there just to catch a sea breath," said Andrews.

Five of the men asked for Legal Aid lawyers and one will appoint his own counsel.

Only four intend to apply for bail.

The matter was postponed to 9 April so that bail particulars could be gathered.

No reasons for the murders were provided but this could arise during the bail applications.

The Daily Voice reported that it was allegedly over the theft of drugs from a dealer, and the alleged drug thief's friends arrived to help when he was confronted by a group.

The accused are: Andrew Beukes, Lee Daniels, Charl Krige, Mfunisele Mkhehile, Desmond Rustun and Gert Adams.

The names of the victims were not revealed.

