Zimbabwe: Access Forex Launches Feed a Million Campaign

2 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Access Forex has committed an initial USD 200 000 to assist the most vulnerable segments of society and communities across Zimbabwe who are now reeling from the negative impact of drought and the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The recent drought, which has resulted in a food crisis in the country coupled with the economic slowdown, and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the resultant lockdown have had debilitating effects on families and communities.

Access Forex, an organisation providing bureau de change and remittance services for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, mainly in the UK and South Africa, has taken the move to compliment efforts by the government and various other humanitarian organisations to help mitigate the devastating negative impact of dry weather conditions, the pandemic and economic downturn.

In partnership with churches and NGO community, as well as government, Access Forex will provide food aid in the form of hampers to the vulnerable and needy in the society.

Since most Zimbabweans are currently unemployed and are largely surviving on informal sector activities, they have been badly exposed to this situation and need help to go through these times of adversity.

The intervention will begin in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls before being rolled out to the rest of Zimbabwe.

Dr George Chirwa, Executive Director Access Forex, said during the launch of the initiative that Zimbabweans must work together to help each other during these hard times.

"Access Forex is a Zimbabwean business and as such it has some corporate social responsibilities. We believe that local organisations and people can play a big role in resolving Zimbabwe's current challenges.

"This is initiative is our small way as a responsible corporate to citizen of supporting the ZWL100 million fund recently announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube. Government needs help form all of us to deal with these challenges," he said.

Chirwa also challenged other corporate citizens, individuals and Zimbabweans in the diaspora to join the effort, and contribute to the goal of committing USD 1 million to serve those in need and help improve their lives.

The initiative to serve the marginalised people has been launched as the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the country, but will continue into the future in an effort to serve the needs of the underprivileged communities.

Corporates have a responsibility to the people around them, and should step up to help feed a million through their donations. Through such strong partnerships, vulnerable people across Zimbabwe will receive food aid as we try to mitigate the impact of these combined adversities. Together, we have the power to #FeedAMillion.

