Mozambique: PM Promises to Minimise Impact of Coronavirus Crisis

Maputo — The Mozambican government expects that the international economic crisis, arising from the coronavirus pandemic, will lead to "a slight depreciation" of the Mozambican currency, the metical, against the major international currencies, said Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Thursday.

Introducing the government's Five Year Programme for 2020-2024, in the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, he added that, in addition to the general slowdown in economic activity, the prices of primary products would probably continue falling, which could have "an impact on decisions to invest in Mozambique".

Rosario said the government is taking "fiscal and monetary measures to minimise the possible impact" of the pandemic on the Mozambican population and economy. He promised that the government will introduce customs and fiscal facilities for the business sector in order to reanimate economic activity".

The government, he added, was working with its cooperation partners, particularly the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to mobilise resources intended "to strengthen the social protection programme, by expanding the number of beneficiaries; to attenuate the impact of the coronavirus on the national business fabric, particularly on micro, small and medium companies; and to finance the deficit on the State Budget, to ensure the provision of medicines and other essential goods and services".

Rosario stressed that the monetary measures taken include providing a line of credit for 500 million US dollars to allow the commercial banks to finance their clients in commercial transactions, particularly for the import of essential consumer goods, raw materials and equipment.

The Prime Minister called on all citizens to collaborate with the authorities in strictly observing the measures taken under the current state of emergency. These include an obligatory 14 day period of quarantine for anyone who has been outside the country recently, and for anyone who has been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases, and a ban on any event that could bring numbers of people together, including religious services, and political, recreational, cultural and sporting activities.

The government's five year programme, said Rosario, had, as its main goals, "peace and employment". It was intended "to guarantee the preservation and maintenance of peace", and "to create conditions conducive to the diversification and competitiveness of our economy in order to create more jobs and improve living conditions".