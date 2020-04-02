South Africa: Two Who Allegedly Posed As Soldiers and Raped KZN Granny Arrested

2 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Two men, who allegedly posed as SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to rape and kill a granny in KwaZulu-Natal, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The suspects are aged 24 and 27 and will be charged for murder and rape, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Ngenzeni Zuma, 74, was found at her home in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

It is alleged that she was raped and strangled to death.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg, and the other suspect was arrested in Durban.

Mbele said police have also linked the men to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female, also on Sunday.

Duped

News24 reported MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza as saying Zuma "was raped and murdered by criminals who had duped her into believing they were members of the SANDF".

It is alleged that Zuma allowed the criminals into her home after they claimed to be SANDF members assigned to sanitise homes in the area.

Khoza said Zuma's grandson discovered her body on Sunday morning. He was asleep when the crime took place.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

