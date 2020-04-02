Botswana: Five Poachers Die in Exchange of Fire With BDF

2 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
Gaborone — Five poachers have been killed in two different incidents, which occurred in the Linyanti area in the space of a week.

According to a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) press release, both incidents involved exchange of fire between soldiers and poachers.

The first incident, in which one poacher was killed in a fire fight, occurred March 30 around Shaile/Linyanti while the second happened this morning east of the Linyanti area, where four poachers were killed in another fire exchange.

The release says in their continued declaration of war on BDF members, the poachers used weapons of war, hunting rifles and other tools of their trade in both incidents.

"As a professional, prompt and decisive force, the BDF will continue to execute its mission and other assigned tasks, whilst concurrently in collaboration with all Batswana fight a war against the invisible enemy in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic," says the release.

Meanwhile BDF has appealed to all Batswana to join the organisation in fighting COVID-19 through adherence and compliance to extreme social distancing measures pronounced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi coupled with precautions outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

"This is necessary for securing public safety and the defence of the republic," the release says.

