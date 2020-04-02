South Africa: Building a Society Cemented By Stories That Rekindle Life

opinion

While stories of a utopian past abound, can we use this dystopian season of facing an unknowable and uncertain future, to write new stories to tell our children? Stories that cement our society, one house, one block of flats, one suburb, one village, one community at a time. Stories of healing on which our children can build.

Locked in we are, but not locked down; as a society, we might not be visible on the streets, in the coffee shops and in the meeting places, but we are not down and out.

A plague of this magnitude can be beaten through a dedicated two-pronged strategy, namely that of society-wide solidarity and local resilience. We heed and respect the president's statesman-like and bold call of physical distancing and isolation. It is for our lives. It is for the life of our country and our people. The value of life far exceeds any financial losses. Thus, in solidarity, we lock ourselves in, but we do not despair, on the contrary. The antidote to fast-mounting financial and economic losses is local resilience; resilience that garners authentic stories of rejuvenation.

More about this later, but first, spare a thought for the extroverts, those who...