Namibia: Windhoek Water Reconnections Cost N$9m

Th reconnection of water for Windhoek residents with outstanding bills will cost the city N$8,9 million, City of Windhoek chief executive officer Robert Kahimise announced on Monday.

Kahimise made the announcement during a media briefing to update the public, mostly residents in the informal settlements, on the latest measures the city is undertaking to help the public fight the coronavirus disease.

He said the council had approved an emergency response plan to help mitigate the risks associated with the coronavirus, and the plan was submitted to central government through the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for funding.

Kahimise said the council resolved to provide free water to residents in informal settlements for the duration of the lockdown and the process of erecting standpipes to provide free water to communities there has started and is progressing well.

So far, 1 122 standpipes, or 70% of target, have been opened and 1 200 taps for clients whose water was disconnected due to non-payment have been reconnected and the process will not stop until all clients have access to water supplies.

"Around 18 water tanks have been placed at strategic locations to provide free water in informal settlements. These are re-filled every day. Additional tanks are being erected as quickly as possible following the necessary engineering and safety requirements," said Kahimise.

He added that various entities have come on board with sponsorships and donations to allow the city to respond effectively to the fight against Covid-19. The donations include N$3,3 million from the Social Security Commission, which will be used for the provision of water, sanitation and other needed essentials during the challenging time.

"Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) donated N$100 000 for water provision in the informal settlements during the lockdown and the City of Windhoek Mayoral Relief Fund donated N$300 000," noted Kahimise.

He added that NamPower donated 80 mobile toilets, while Namibia Media Holdings offered live streaming of media conferences and the city will keep updating the public as more donations keep coming in. - Nampa