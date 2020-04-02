South Africa: New COVID-19 Regulations for Funerals

2 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

New regulations governing who may attend a funeral under the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown have been put in place by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted further amendments to the regulations on the COVID-19 lockdown in order to flatten the infection curve.

The amendments allow certain individuals to move between provinces, metropolitan and district areas for the purposes of transporting a body for burial purposes.

The amendment also limits the individuals who are permitted to travel to funerals.

The regulations now outline a process on how people -- who wish to travel between provinces or metropolitan and district areas to attend a burial or cremation -- can obtain a permit.

Only the following people, who live outside a province or metropolitan and district areas, may attend a funeral:

spouse or partner of the deceased;

children of the deceased, whether biological, adopted or stepchildren.

children-in-law of the deceased;

parents of the deceased - whether biological, adopted or stepparents;

siblings, whether biological, adopted or stepbrother or sister of the deceased;

grandparents of the deceased; and

persons closely affiliated to the deceased.

The current prohibition of 50 persons attending a funeral is still in effect. The holding of night vigils is still prohibited.

The permit may be obtained from a Magistrate or a station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her.

In order to obtain a permit a Magistrate, who is the head of office or a station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her, must be provided with a death certificate or a certified copy of a death certificate.

A permit holder may stay at a hotel, lodge or guesthouse for the duration of the funeral or cremation. The permit must be presented to the owner or manager of the hotel, lodge or guesthouse.

The COVID-19 regulations and amendment may be accessed for download at: http://www.cogta.gov.za/?p=7871 or https://bit.ly/2X46YJl.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.