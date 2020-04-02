Namibia: No Stopping the Taxman

THE finance ministry has advised taxpayers to continue paying their dues, since their offices will remain open during the lockdown period.

Spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu yesterday said the ministry will ensure that essential tax services continue uninterrupted while the nation battles the spread of the pandemic.

He said they will also make use of digital platforms as face-toface contact with taxpayers is not allowed "unless it is absolutely necessary and the taxpayer involved is informed accordingly".

Shidhudhu said the verification and processing of refunds will continue as usual, and communication between taxpayers and officials as well as the submission of information and documents required for audit purposes will be strictly done digitally.

Individuals and companies seeking to register as taxpayers are encouraged to submit their application forms electronically through the Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas) portal, he said, adding the office responsible for taxpayer registration is not open to the public currently.

Taxpayers are also called on to make use of the online platform to submit tax returns and related correspondence, he said.

Tax directives will be issued only to those who apply via email as the relevant office would also not be open to receive and process requests of walk-in customers.

Shidhudhu said the ministry's cash offices will remain open to accept over-the-counter payments, including the sale of revenue stamps and the processing of transfer duty receipts.

"Taxpayers are, however, encouraged to pay their taxes by means of electronic fund transfers (EFTs) in order to minimise face-to-face contact," he said.

According to Shidhudhu, good standing certificates may only be requested on the portal and via email, and approved certificates would be collected from the customer care centre.

"Taxpayers who will be collecting their certificates must maintain precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he cautioned.

The spokesperson said the deadline to submit annual PAYE reconciliations has been extended from 31 March 2020 to 30 May 2020.

Email: [email protected] com.na Twitter: @Lasarus_A