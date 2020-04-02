Namibia: Sassa Grant Recipients At Walvis Bay Overcrowd Pay Point

2 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

SOUTH African Social Security Agency grant recipients at Walvis Bay have flocked to the Nampost office at the coastal town to collect their monthly grants, risking exposure to the coronavirus.

Hundreds of pensioners, some over the age of seventy and many without protective gear such as masks or hand gloves, queued up to collect their monthly grants, ignoring the recently introduced social distancing measures.

Pensioners in the former South African colony receive South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants in accordance with an agreement between South Africa and Namibia.

As a result of this agreement, many Namibians at this fishing town hold dual citizenship.

The gathering today is also in violation of the temporary ban on large crowds put in place by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

There are about 580 Sassa recipients at Walvis Bay.

Namibian pension payouts will be distributed starting next week Tuesday. Nampost's public relations manager, Wilson Ashikoto, has urged pensioners not to all go to the payout points at once.

"The money will be at the post, and they can come collect the money on any other day from the 7 April onwards. I am also urging them to observe social distancing during this process," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

