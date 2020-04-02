South Africa: 'Unless We Move Fast We Will Soon Be Swarmed' - Zweli Mkhize

2 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zweli Mkhize

On Wednesday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize launched the rollout of the large-scale Covid-19 testing campaign in targeted communities. He also warned that the next few weeks would be key if the country hoped to beat the pandemic. We publish his speaking notes from Wednesday night.

Let me start by conveying our deepest shock and sadness at the loss of Professor Gita Ramjee, one of our top vaccine research scientists and an HIV prevention research leader. She had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of Covid-19 initially. We convey our condolences to her family, loved ones and colleagues - this is indeed a great loss for the South African academic community.

As at today, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases are at 1,380. This is an increase of 27 cases from yesterday's (Tuesday's) announcement.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Gauteng 645 cases;

Western Cape 326;

KwaZulu-Natal 186;

Free State 76;

North West 9;

Northern Cape 7;

Eastern Cape 15;

Mpumalanga 12;

Limpopo 14;

Unallocated 90.

To date, 44,292 people have been tested, largely in private laboratories. A total of 47,541 tests have been completed, of which about 6,000 were performed in the public National Health...

