Gambia: Nacofag President Donates Protective Gears to Staff

2 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By A. Nyockeh

President of National Coordination of Farmers Association in The Gambia -NACOFAG- Wednesday presented a donation of protective gears such buckets, hand gloves, sanitizers and soap to his staff to fight against CONVID-19 pandemic.

Musa Sowe said the donation was in response to WHO's advice for people to apply protective measures to avoid contamination and spread of the pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr. Sowe said the health of his staff will continue to be his first priority, saying the staff are responsible for the day to day affairs of the secretariat.

He said covid-19, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 has brought negative impact on health, food and nutrition security, saying he therefore found it important to support his staff in all forms to ensure that they are protected from the pandemic.

He also advised them to continue washing their hands with soap and water and to observe all the precautions to ensure to avoid contamination of the virus.

National coordinator, Alieu Sowe, expressed appreciation over the donation, saying it is a clear indication of the concern that their president has for his staff. "We acknowledge the gesture and it is a worthy course. The ultimate objective is to eliminate covid-19 in the country."

Mr. Sowe said the purpose of providing the protective gears is to enable NACOFAG staff to regularly wash their hands to avoid contamination of the pandemic. He also said that the pandemic is a very serious concern to them as a farmer organisation. "We need to be protected otherwise if farmers are affected it will have a negative impact on food security."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.