Gambia: Nacofag President Donates Protective Gears to Staff

President of National Coordination of Farmers Association in The Gambia -NACOFAG- Wednesday presented a donation of protective gears such buckets, hand gloves, sanitizers and soap to his staff to fight against CONVID-19 pandemic.

Musa Sowe said the donation was in response to WHO's advice for people to apply protective measures to avoid contamination and spread of the pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr. Sowe said the health of his staff will continue to be his first priority, saying the staff are responsible for the day to day affairs of the secretariat.

He said covid-19, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 has brought negative impact on health, food and nutrition security, saying he therefore found it important to support his staff in all forms to ensure that they are protected from the pandemic.

He also advised them to continue washing their hands with soap and water and to observe all the precautions to ensure to avoid contamination of the virus.

National coordinator, Alieu Sowe, expressed appreciation over the donation, saying it is a clear indication of the concern that their president has for his staff. "We acknowledge the gesture and it is a worthy course. The ultimate objective is to eliminate covid-19 in the country."

Mr. Sowe said the purpose of providing the protective gears is to enable NACOFAG staff to regularly wash their hands to avoid contamination of the pandemic. He also said that the pandemic is a very serious concern to them as a farmer organisation. "We need to be protected otherwise if farmers are affected it will have a negative impact on food security."