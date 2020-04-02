Gambia: Coronavirus Outbreak Ceases Gunjur Free-Town Noran Tourney

2 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Coronavirus outbreak in The Gambia has stopped the 2020 Gunjur Free-Town Noran football tournament, according to the news reaching The Pointsports Desk.

The annual championship was supposed to kick off before coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the organisers of the tournament, the balloting for the championship was already held but COVID-19 outbreak in the country prevents them from starting the competition.

They said the tournament will begin immediately after the coronavirus outbreak.

