Gambia: Musa Barrow Outrivals for Bologna in Italian Serie a

Gambian forward Musa Barrow is currently performing extremely brilliant for Bologna in the 2019-2020 Italian Serie A, following his sterling performance in the league campaign.

Barrow joined Bologna during January transfer window from Atalanta.

He scored several goals since joining the club in the winter window from Serie A rival Atalanta for a regular playing time to bolster his chances of featuring for The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He also netted many vital for Atalanta before his departure to Bologna.

Meanwhile, prolific forward Musa Barrow played for Gambian premier league club Hawks Football Club prior to his move to Atalanta in 2016.