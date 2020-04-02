Somalia: Amisom Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Nur Cadde

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has with deep sadness, received the news of the passing, yesterday in London, of well-respected former Prime Minister of Somalia, H.E Nur Hassan Hussein "Nur Adde" (November 2007 to February 2009) as a result of COVID-19.

On behalf of all the colleagues in the Mission and on my own behalf, I extend our deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family and to the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia for such a great loss.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.