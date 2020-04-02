Somalia: Amisom Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Nur Cadde

2 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has with deep sadness, received the news of the passing, yesterday in London, of well-respected former Prime Minister of Somalia, H.E Nur Hassan Hussein "Nur Adde" (November 2007 to February 2009) as a result of COVID-19.

On behalf of all the colleagues in the Mission and on my own behalf, I extend our deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family and to the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia for such a great loss.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.