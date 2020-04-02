Somalia: President Farmaajo Declares Three Days of Mourning for Fallen Former Prime Minister Nur Cadde

2 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has paid tribute to the Somali people for the death of former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein (Nur Adde), who died in London. The President noted the great role he played - May God have mercy on the deceased - as he stood firm in tirelessly working for the government and for the deliverance of service to the country. "Recognizing the efforts made by the deceased for his country and his people, I declare three-day national mourning, by raising the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia at half mast, in honour of Prime Minister Nur Adde.

US military pledges to report publicly on civilian casualties in Somalia

Former Somali Prime Minister Dies after contracting Corona Virus

Opposition FNP Worried Somalia Govt May Derail Debt Relief Process Through "Weaponizing" &...

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo prayed to God to grant the Prime Minister eternal peace and high above and prayed to give patience and tranquillity to the families and friends of the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.