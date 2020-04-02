Somalia: President Farmaajo Declares Three Days of Mourning for Fallen Former Prime Minister Nur Cadde

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has paid tribute to the Somali people for the death of former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein (Nur Adde), who died in London. The President noted the great role he played - May God have mercy on the deceased - as he stood firm in tirelessly working for the government and for the deliverance of service to the country. "Recognizing the efforts made by the deceased for his country and his people, I declare three-day national mourning, by raising the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia at half mast, in honour of Prime Minister Nur Adde.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo prayed to God to grant the Prime Minister eternal peace and high above and prayed to give patience and tranquillity to the families and friends of the Prime Minister.