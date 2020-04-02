Namibia: Free Water Reconnection to Cost Windhoek Millions

1 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The free reconnection of unpaid water for Windhoek residents will cost the city N$8.9 million, City of Windhoek Chief Executive Officer Robert Kahimise announced on Monday.

Kahimise made the announcement during a media briefing that took place at the council chambers to update the public, mostly residents in the informal settlements, on the latest measures the city undertook to help the public fight Covid-19.

He said the Windhoek Municipality Council approved an emergency response plan to help mitigate the risks associated with coronavirus, and the plan was submitted to central government through the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for funding.

Kahimise said the council resolved to provide free water to residents in the informal settlements for the duration of the lockdown, and the process of erecting standpipes to discharge free water to communities in the informal settlements has started and is progressing well.

So far, 1 122 standpipes, or 70%, have been opened and 1 200 taps for clients that were disconnected due to non-payment have been reconnected and the process will not stop until all clients' water supply is back on.

"Around 18 water tanks have been placed at strategic locations to provide free water in informal settlements. These are being re-filled every day. Additional tanks are being erected as quickly as possible following the necessary engineering and safety requirements," said Kahimise.

He added that various companies have come on board with sponsorships and donations to allow the city to respond effectively to the fight against Covid-19. The donations include N$3.3 million from the Social Security Commission which will be used for the provision of water, sanitation and other needed essentials during the challenging time. "Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) donated N$100 000 for water provision in the informal settlements during the lockdown and the City of Windhoek Mayoral Relief Fund donated N$300 000," noted Kahimise. He added that NamPower also donated 80 mobile toilets, while Namibia Media Holdings offered live streaming of media conferences, and the City will keep updating the public as more donations keep coming in. - Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.