Namibia: Covid-19 Cases Climb to 13

2 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo and Adam Hartman

TWO more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total reported in the country to 13.

The latest cases are from Swakopmund, and are linked to case number 10, health minister Kalumbi Shangula announced at a media briefing yesterday.

Case number 10 involves a 33-year-old Namibian woman who had travelled to Dubai, Ethiopia and Johannesburg. She arrived in Namibia on 17 March and visited a health facility on 26 March. Samples were taken and sent to the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP), and the results were positive.

The two new cases are the woman's husband and their nine-month-old son.

The husband and son were tested on Monday.

According to the Erongo health directorate's principal officer, Dr Amir Shaker, the woman is recovering well.

Her husband and baby are sick but not critical, he said.

Shaker told The Namibian yesterday that health officials are in close contact with the family to monitor their progress. He said the family preferred isolating themselves at home rather than being admitted to hospital.

He said they are ordering food that is delivered to their home.

TESTING HICCUPS

President Hage Geingob conceded yesterday that the country is not equipped to conduct thorough testing for new coronavirus cases.

"Since I declared a state of emergency, we have been observing how we are behaving as Namibians. I will say in general that there is some observance of this serious situation, but some people are not taking it seriously enough. Therefore we will keep updating you on the seriousness of the situation," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.