Nigeria: Tokyo 2020 - Nigerian Athletes to Continue to Enjoy IOC Scholarship Grants

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC, Dr. Thomas Bach, has commended the Nigeria Olympic Committee Athletes Commission for their initiative in creating awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic, using the voices of Nigerian athletes.

Bach revealed that Nigeria was the first country to do that and encouraged other NOCs to emulate the move.

The video of the Nigerian athletes' message was used on social media platforms by Athlete365 and the Olympic Channel.

Dr. Bach made this disclosure at a conference meeting that included 200 athletes representatives, IOC Executive members as well as IOC Athlete Commission members and the Olympic Channels.

Nigeria was represented at the meeting that took place online by the Chairman of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, Olumide Oyedeji.

During the virtual meeting, the Nigerian Representative asked about the fate of athletes currently on IOC scholarship grants and for other upcoming athletes that may need to receive scholarship grants to support their training and qualification.

In his response, the President appreciated the NOC and the Nigerian Government for the hospitality accorded him during his visit to the country which he called a memorable one.

He said that all athletes currently on Olympic scholarships will continue to enjoy the benefit until the Olympic Games while further windows will be opened to consider upcoming athletes.

Bach also assured Nigeria that discussions are still ongoing for the Nigeria Olympic Committee through the Athletes Commission to benefit from the Adecco programme in a matter of three months.

The Athletes Career Programme relates to the Athletes 365 initiative with Adecco and the plans to assist the athletes in both their active days and in retirement, using the Athletes Commission channel.

In conclusion, Bach, however advised the athletes to remain focused in their training and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which will take place in the summer of 2021.

He promised that the IOC will continue to work with the various International Federations to realize the remaining qualification series.