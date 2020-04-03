Nigeria: Cases Hit 184, Govt Says More Coming

3 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported10 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 184 as of 8pm yesterday.

It said seven of the cases were in Lagos and three in Abuja.

The NCDC said 20 patients had been discharged; while two had died.

Earlier yesterday, the Minister of Health, Osagie, Ehanire, said coronavirus cases would rise dramatically as the government continued to trace over 5,000 people who had contact with confirmed cases.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the fourth joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, he said: "As contact tracing and testing capacity are being ramped up, more and more cases will be found and the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to rise dramatically."

He said the government was also worried about "persons, especially Nigerians, returning to the country through land borders, who run a higher risk of infection while in a confined space for a long time like transit in a crowded bus or car."

He said: "With 71 percent of the over presumed 5,000 or more contacts now traced, the number of confirmed cases will be rising dramatically. Contact tracing will still be intensified to reduce the number of outstanding cases."

Director-General, National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said contact tracing teams were able to take advantage of the restrictions to move very quickly in Lagos to reach all those listed.

He also said the NCDC had no reason to doubt the validity of the five new cases it confirmed in Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday.

He was reacting to the claim by the state's Commissioner for Health, Domini Ukpong, that nobody tested positive for coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.