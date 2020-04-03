Nigeria: Buhari's Daughter Out of Isolation, Joins Family

The Presidency says the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been on 14-day self-isolation following her return from London, a hotbed of the coronavirus pandemic, joined the family yesterday.

Her mother, Aisha, had on March 19 disclosed the development on her Facebook page.

Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, told our reporter last night that: "I'm happy to inform you that the young lady in question, Mr President's daughter, has successfully completed her isolation period of 14 days and she's normal, very healthy and well.

"She has since this (yesterday) afternoon rejoined her family. The mother, Her Excellency, First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari, personally received her. "