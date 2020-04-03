Nigeria: Coronavirus - 11 More Patients Recover in Lagos, Discharged

2 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Ministry of Health discharged 11 patients from the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, on Thursday, following their recovery from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor and Incident Commander for COVID-19 in the state, gave the update via Twitter.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients are two females and nine males, all of whom tested negative twice to confirm they had fully recovered.

"I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba."

"They have fully recovered and have tested negative to COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests," Mr Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 19, with one patient evacuated to the United States.

As of 8 p.m on Wednesday, Nigeria had 174 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

The breakdown of the confirmed cases is as follow; Lagos - 91, FCT - 35, Osun - 14, Oyo - 8, Akwa Ibom - 5, Ogun - 4, Edo - 4, Kaduna - 4, Bauchi - 3, Enugu - 2, Ekiti - 2, Rivers - 1 and Benue - 1.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of the Lagos State health workers over the recovery of the patients through professional delivery of service.

The governor said although the state had begun to record community infection, it would remain vigilant.

He assured Lagosians that the rage of the virus will soon be put behind and normalcy will return to the state.

Lagos has been on lock down since Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.