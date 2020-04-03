Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill Seven, Burn 23 Houses in Plateau Community

Less than 24 hours after gunmen killed three persons in Ancha community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, seven other persons have again been hacked to death in the neighbouring Hukke village in the same local government area.

The spokesman for Miango Youth Development Association, Mr. Lawrence Zongo, confirmed the fresh killings on Thursday afternoon.

Zongo said the assailants numbering over 200 also set ablaze over 23 houses belonging to the villagers when they attacked the village in the early hours of Thursday.

He said: "The fresh attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The attackers were more than 200 persons that came this time. During the attack, they killed seven people and all of them were burnt beyond recognition as they also set their houses ablaze. In fact, we counted more than 23 houses that were set ablaze by the attackers before they fled the community."

The youth leader gave the names of those killed as Izinpa Muntu, Madah Imeh, Jummai Geye, Gado Muntu, Mary Alhassa, Gado Ngulu, and Rigwe Muntu.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, when contacted, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, had visited the scene of the attack to sympathize with the community and encourage them to be law abiding and not take the law into their hands.

Akinmoyede also reportedly assured the people that the police will do everything possible to ensure that the assailants are brought to book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also urged the police boss to consider the possibility of establishing a police station in the district to forestall further attacks on the people

Meanwhile, the senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, has condemned the renewed killings in his constituency.

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Musa Ashoms, the senator said: "At a time when the entire human race is sober and seeking God in prayers against COVID-19, killer bandits are showing no sense of fear of God nor value for human life.

"It is necessary for the police and Operation Safe Haven to rise up to their primary responsibility of securing the lives of citizens both in the cities and rural areas as the lives of rural dwellers matter as much as those in urban areas."