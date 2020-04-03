Nigeria: Ekiti Confirms Third Case of Coronavirus

The Ekiti State Government has confirmed the third case of coronavirus at one of its isolation centres.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said a 23-year-old male suspect has been placed on symptomatic treatment and investigation.

Dr Yaya-Kolade also said the second person, who fell victim of the disease in the state, as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is a 42-year-old male of Ekiti origin.

The commissioner, at a press conference with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the male patient travels often by the nature of his job and had been to the airport in Lagos in the last 14-days, which could trigger his infection.

Yaya-Kolade said he had been admitted into the isolation centre, while the environment team will be going to disinfect his premises as soon as possible.

She said: "We have another suspected COVID-19 case which is currently quarantined pending the availability of his test result.

"Ekiti State has one discharged case, one positive case and one suspected case as at today, April 2, 2020."

The commissioner enjoined all Ekiti residents to comply with Governor Kayode Fayemi's stay-at-home directive and "observe preventive measures of frequent hand washing with soap and running water, avoid bodily contact with anyone, cough or sneeze into your curved elbow, disinfect surface regularly and maintain social distancing".

While answering questions from newsmen, the commissioner said Ekiti State has only one ventilator, adding that the state government is sourcing for more.