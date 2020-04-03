Nigeria: COVID-19 - Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Donates to Abuja IDP Camps

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has distributed food and WASH (Water, Hygiene and Sanitation) materials worth millions of naira to different internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Abuja to help them cope with the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Ann Iyonu, who distributed the materials to various IDP camps in the FCT on Wednesday said as an organisation with a vision of promoting inclusive government in Africa, it became necessary to assist vulnerable groups in the FCT to help them cope with challenges of COVID-19.

According to her: "the consequences of COVID- 19 include human insecurity; threats to peace and livelihood. As advocates of peace, inclusive government, sustainable development and social justice we are stakeholders in nation building.

"Our visit to these camps is a token of our commitment to the values we preach. We are here to show solidarity to these vulnerable groups. There is no better time to demonstrate what we advocate than now when the world is in a crisis."

Items distributed include: bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil, sanitary towels, hand sanitizers, bathing soap and other relief items.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is a non - governmental organisation founded in 2015 by Nigeria's former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to promote peace, inclusive government and justice in Africa.

You will recall that last week , Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Jonathan, called on Nigerians to show solidarity and take actions in order to win the war against COVID-19.