Nigeria: COVID-19 - Atiku Denies N10,000 Weekly Allowance Report

2 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Lawal

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described as fake news the notice on social media that he is planning to give every citizen of Nigeria N10,000 weekly allowance to cushion the effect of the lockdown announced by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A notice has been in circulation on social media that the former VP is set to put "smiles on the face of every Nigerian citizen by doing what the federal government has failed to do".

The statement circulated on social media and Whatsapp reads:

"THIS IS NOT A JOKE.

ABUBAKAR ATIKU IS SET TO PUT A SMILE ON EVERY NIGERIAN CITIZENS FACE.

HE WANTS TO DO WHAT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FAILED TO DO!

FG Promised To Pay 8500 to Weekly Allowance To Nigerians During The Pandenmic But Failed. In a Bid To Control The Spread

Now Atiku is Set To Put A smile On Our Face. All Nigerian Citizens Are Entitled To 10000 weekly allowance just to Stay Safe.

CLICK TO APPLY ðŸ'‡ðŸ'‡ðŸ'‡

http://atikufoundationfund.online/"

Paul Ibe, the media adviser to the 2019 presidential candidate, however noted that such information is fake.

He made this known via his Twitter handle @omonlakiki

I wish to bring to the attention of Nigerians that the notice circulating on social media directing unsuspecting people to a link is FAKE and not connected to the former Vice President @atiku. For the avoidance of doubt, it is a SCAM. @NGRPolice @officialEFCC @StateDeptDSS pic.twitter.com/vUtKGJQJgz

-- Justice Paul Ibe (Affidavit) (@omonlakiki) April 1, 2020

"I wish to bring to the attention of Nigerians that the notice circulating on social media directing unsuspecting people to a link is FAKE and not connected to the former Vice President. For the avoidance of doubt, it is a SCAM@NGRPolice @officialEFCC

@StateDeptDSS"

Nigerians are hereby advised to verify all information before sharing on social media.

The FG has also warned that cybercrime and fraud may increase on account of the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said intelligence obtained from the International Criminal Police Organisation headquarters in Lyon, France, indicated that Internet fraud and other criminal activities were expected to rise at this time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.