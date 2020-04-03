Nigeria: Airforce Strikes Terrorists in Sambisa, Kills Many

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has carried out attacks against terrorists' locations in Borno state.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said the latest of these attacks was executed at Parisu, a Boko Haram Terrorists' hideout, within the Sambisa Forest on the 31st of March.

He noted that the air strike took place after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed a resurgence of activities within the settlement.

He said that the fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the hideout, took turns in engaging the location which resulted in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists in the area.

He further stated that the terrorists, who attempted to reposition themselves in order to engage the attack aircraft, were taken out in follow-on strikes at their hiding places under shrubbery.