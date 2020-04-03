Nigerian Military Ramps Up Attacks On Boko Haram Locations At Parisu, Borno

2 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East of the Country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (Nigeria Military), through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has ramped up attacks against terrorists' locations in Borno State.

The latest of these attacks was executed at Parisu, a Boko Haram Terrorists' hideout, within the Sambisa Forest on 31 March 2020, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed a resurgence of activities within the settlement.

Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations who confirmed the attack said, "Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the hideout took turns in engaging the location, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

"Other fighters, who attempted to reposition themselves in order to engage the attack aircraft, were taken out in follow-on strikes at their hiding places under shrubbery.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria (Nigeria Military), working in synergy with counterpart security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the tempo of offensive action against all elements inimical to the peace and security of our beloved Nation."

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

