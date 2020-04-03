Kenya: Coronavirus Kills Two More in Kenya as Cases Rise to 110

2 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Two more patients have died of Covid-19 in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the patients were in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased to 110 after 29 more people tested positive, the CS said.

The new patients include 28 Kenyans and a Congolese.

During a briefing Thursday, the CS unveiled a new measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus. He announced that all public transport users will be required to wear face masks when travelling.

Mr Kagwe said plans are under way for distribution of face masks in the counties at fair prices.

The government has started hiring health workers.

“We have directed that hiring of 5,000 skilled health workers across the country begin immediately with the aim of completing by Wednesday next week. All hospitals will also hire an additional 1,000 within a week, bringing the total number to 6,000,” Mr Kagwe said.

The country has started local production of face masks and preventive gear for health workers to add to the 250 ventilators received from the World Bank and 20,000 testing kits from Chinese billionaire and co-founder of e-commerce multinational Alibaba Jack Ma.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.