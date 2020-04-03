Kenya: Coronavirus Kills Two More in Kenya as Cases Rise to 110

Two more patients have died of Covid-19 in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the patients were in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased to 110 after 29 more people tested positive, the CS said.

The new patients include 28 Kenyans and a Congolese.

During a briefing Thursday, the CS unveiled a new measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus. He announced that all public transport users will be required to wear face masks when travelling.

Mr Kagwe said plans are under way for distribution of face masks in the counties at fair prices.

The government has started hiring health workers.

“We have directed that hiring of 5,000 skilled health workers across the country begin immediately with the aim of completing by Wednesday next week. All hospitals will also hire an additional 1,000 within a week, bringing the total number to 6,000,” Mr Kagwe said.

The country has started local production of face masks and preventive gear for health workers to add to the 250 ventilators received from the World Bank and 20,000 testing kits from Chinese billionaire and co-founder of e-commerce multinational Alibaba Jack Ma.