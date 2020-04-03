Malawi: Ndawa Given One-Year Extension As Civo Coach

2 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Coach Frnaco Ndawa has signed a one-year contract extension at Civil Service Football Club that would see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign despite failing to meet targets set for him in the 2019 season.

Franco Ndawa : "I'm delighted that Civo club and I have reached agreement.

General Secretary, Ronald Chiwaula, and the former Red Lions striker and coach, Ndawa, have confirmed the development on Private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Chiwaula said there were reasons why the retired Malawi Defence Force officer failed to meet his targets in the just ended season; some of them being lack of resources.

"We are assured that given resources, Mr Ndawa will be able to meet the targets we have set for him," said Chiwaula.

Ndawa's contract expired on 31st March, 2020 but has been entrusted to take charge of the club in the 2020 season.

"I haven't put pen to paper. It's been a verbal communication. I have to confirm that I have been given another one year.

"We as coaches, it's a ministry and I will continue ministering with the players and I am expecting to have a very good year," remarked Ndawa.

Reports indicate that targets of winning the league title and at least a trophy have been maintained in Ndawa's new contract.

Ndawa said he is delighted that has reached an agreement with the club.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.