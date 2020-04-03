Malawi: Masters Security Football Club Disbands

2 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

After relegation from the country's top flight league last season, Masters Security Football Club will be conspicuously missing in the Central Region Chipiku League.

Masters Security FC: Bits the dust

According to owner of Masters Security FC, Alfred Gangata, the team has been disbanded with recommendation from the board of Masters Group of Companies.

Gangata was speaking Thursday to Williams Gondwa on Times Radio.

"All is well. We are not engaging ourselves in football this year, perhaps, in future.

"The board has decided to quit running the team for now," retorted Gangata.

Masters Security FC faced the chop last season alongside Mlatho Mponela and Dwangwa United; all from the central region.

They were champions of the 2018 Carlsberg Cup and finished fourth in the league that same year. The team also represented Malawi in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2018 and 2019.

Vice General Secretary for the Central Region Football Association, Antonio Manda, says it is disappointing if Masters Security may not take part in this year's Chipiku Football League.

"We are appealing to teams to register for this year's season. We have given teams like Masters Security, Mlatho Mponela and Dwangwa United up to April 4 to register. We expected these three teams to be in the forefront in registering. It is disappointing that up to now they haven't yet registered. If they don't then we won't have them in our league," Manda said.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

