Kenya: Kebs Temporarily Bans Importation of Secondhand Clothes and Footwear to Curb Spread of COVID-19

2 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Kenya Bureau of Standard has banned the importation of secondhand clothes and footwear in the country, a week after Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina predicted the ban.

In a public notice, the Bureau's Managing Director Bernard Njiraini announced that the ban is a safety measure undertaken by the authority to avoid the spread of COVID-19 that has put the world's activities at a standstill.

"As a precautionary measure, KEBS wishes to notify the general public and all importers of used garments or mitumba and used footwears hereby prohibited with immediate effect until further notice," said Njiraini.

"This is in pursuant to the disease that has now become a global pandemic and in line with KEBS requirements that no consignment of Mitumba and footwear shall be accepted from a country experiencing an epidemic," he added.

Kenya's used clothing and footwear are mainly imported from the US, the UK, and China.

The demand has increasingly remained high for low income and lower-middle-class earners who consider the merchandise affordable.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya imported 177,160 tonnes of mitumba that were valued at about Sh17 billion, spending Sh11.96 billion in the first six months of 2019.

The ban is expected to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 81 people in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.