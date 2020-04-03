Tanzania: Government to Execute 1.5bn/ - Water Projects in Tarime

3 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

THE government has issued 1.5bn/- to finance various water projects in Tarime district, Mara Region, in this fiscal year.

The fund geared to improve water supply to rural and urban areas in the district and measures are in place to make sure some of long delayed project are implemented within the set deadlines.

Tarime Rural and Urban Water Sanitation Authority (RUWASA) Manager Eng Marwa Muraza told the 'Daily News' that the funds have been injected on financing new projects in the district.

The RUWASA manager mentioned some benefited villages for new project as Magoma, Borega A, Mtana, Nyantira and Nyansincha.

While, part of the money was directed to rehabilitate water projects villages like Nyarwana, Gibasso, Korotambe, Keisangura and Nyamwaga. Others are Muriba, Nyagisia, Kebweye, Matongo and Nyakunguru.

Eng Muraza said efforts are underway to ensure that implementation of projects that have taken so long time is completed as soon as possible to easy the problem of water in the area.

He cited Gamasara project which he said must start providing water service by June.

The contractor was reportedly delaying implementation of the project.

"The per cent of people in rural areas with access to safe water has increased from 46 per cent to 56 per cent," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.