Nigeria: Govt Regrets Begging U.S. Billionaire for Ventilators

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has deleted a tweet in which it pleaded with American billionaire, Elon Musk, for ventilators to treat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Mr. Yunusa Abdullahi, said in a statement that the tweet was not done with the permission of the minister.

The statement read; "An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down.

"We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn't happen again. The error is highly regrettable."

However, the President's Personal Assistant on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, who also appealed to Musk for assistance, refused to delete his tweet and even re-tweeted similar pleas.

Buhari's aide tweeted, "Hello Elon, I woke up to this your tweet all over the timeline, in this period of worldwide emergency getting ventilators is pretty hard no matter how much money you get, and that's understandable! Nigeria, my dear country is in need. Kindly send 100s here, we really need them, thanks!"