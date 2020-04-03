Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Tests Negative

3 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested negative to coronavirus infection, an official has said.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, gave the update on Friday on Twitter.

Mr Abayomi said the governor, his wife, and their immediate family as well as aides all tested negative to Covid-19.

"I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the first Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to #COVID19," he tweeted.

Mr Abayomi thanked Lagos residents for their concern and support in combating the virus and urged them to maintain social distancing, alongside other directives of the government.

Three state governors; the President's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; and other top government officials have tested positive to coronavirus since its outbreak in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo tested negative to the virus.

As of Thursday, Lagos State has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 78 active cases, 19 patients discharged and one patient moved to the United States.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday said seven new cases were confirmed in Lagos State and three new cases in Abuja, totaling 184 confirmed cases across the country.

12 states and Abuja have recorded confirmed cases of coronavirus since its outbreak, while the ministry of health has speculated there would be more confirmed cases in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

