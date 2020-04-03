Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Remains Local Transmission Free - Official

2 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola hasnt until now reported a single case of local transmission of the novel Coronavírus (Covid-19), said the secretary of State for Public Health.

Speaking at the daily update briefing, Franco Mufinda explained that "local transmission of the virus is the one that spreads in the country by an individual that comes from another affected State, which we call imported cases of infection."

After that, he further explained, the resident person that gets infected from the imported person transmits the virus to members of the family, friends, neighbours and others, with the infection becoming to be known as "community circulation."

The secretary of State ruled out as of now the existence of local proliferation of the disease in the country.

But he admited that such contamination among people from the same neighbourhood or city could occur, as the first two who died of the disease had mingled with other people.

"We dont want this to happen, so we should keep social distancing, permanent hands washing, staying at home and other measures," he stated.

Until now, Angola has reported eight imported cases of Covid-19. Two have died, one healed and five are under medical treatment. There are 1.918 people in quarantine and 591 samples have been gathered. 150 tests are underway.

The official also stated that 26 home quarantine skipping have been reported and 559 people who had contact with infected persons are under medial surveillance.

