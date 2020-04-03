Nigeria: Suspend All State Deductions, Restructure Debt Service Payments, Governors Tell Govt

3 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hery Umoru

Governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF, have asked the federal government to urgently put in place measures that would help in the acceleration of an arrangement to suspend all state deductions and restructure all debt service payments on debts owed the central government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

According to the governors, the Federal Government should also come up with urgent fiscal measures to safeguard the liquidity of state governments.

These were some of the resolutions contained in a communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, after the 2nd COVID-19 Teleconference Meeting the governors held with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and her counterpart in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The meeting was on stimulus incentives from the federal government to support vulnerable households across states cope with the expected loss of income and livelihoods in the coming months.

According to the communique, the governors also discussed the legality or otherwise of lockdowns in other states around the country and resolved to maintain the status quo until Fayemi resolves the matter with the Presidential Committee on COVID-19.

The communique read: "We, members of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF, at our meeting held today (yesterday) deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and resolved as follows: Following a briefing from the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on fiscal measures taken by the federal government to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forum called for urgent fiscal measures to safeguard the liquidity of State governments, including the acceleration of an arrangement to suspend all State deductions and restructure all debt service payments on federal government and CBN-owned debts.

"Members also received briefing from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on stimulus incentives from the Federal Government to support vulnerable households across states to cope with the expected loss of income and livelihoods in the coming months."

"Governors committed to leading the effort through state focal persons in charge of social protection to ensure that palliatives, including food and cash transfers, reach the most vulnerable population in all states."

"Members also discussed the legality or otherwise of lockdowns in other states around the country and resolved to maintain the status quo until the Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State resolves the matter with the Presidential Committee on Covid-19.

"Members also resolved to leverage on the lockdown situations to send essential food items across borders as part of the palliatives so that perishables produced in one state get to states that need them unhindered."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.