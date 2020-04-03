Malawi: Racist Coronavirus Slurs in Malawi Condemned - Attack On Indians 'Fake News'

2 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi police have dismissed as fake news social media reports that some Indian national in Limbe have been attacked following President Peter Mutharika announcing one of the three coronavirus patients is a 63-year-old who had recently travelled to India.

Police have condemned the spread of such fake news to incite violence and hatred towards Indians.

Political leaders from governing party and the opposition have since been urges to condemne such inciting and rise to the occasion to call for support from all people to fight the deadly virus.

The outbreak of Coronavirus and its subsequent dissemination across the globe has left a shock wave of disbelief and confusion in many countries.

Underlying prejudice against Asian communities will not help fight the pandemic.

The spreading of the virus , first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is not the fault of any race in any way, shape, or form.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.