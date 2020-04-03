Rwanda: Coronavirus Cases Now 84

In its daily updates, on April 2, the Ministry of Health announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients, taking the total tally for Rwanda to 84 cases.

The newly identified cases were frequent travellers who had visited multiple countries-said, the communique.

According to the Ministry of Health, all cases are isolated and their contacts traced for further management.

The latest update follows an extension, by 15 days, of the countrywide lockdown with only essential services allowed to remain operational.

So far, the majority of those who have tested positive have been travelling from Dubai.

Some first batch of patients was expected to be discharged by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases have already exceeded one million with 51,354 deaths while only a fifth of a million has recovered.

The USA has become the epicentre of the virus whose symptoms are cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing (severe cases).