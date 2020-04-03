South Africa: 'Don't Give Us a Reason to Arrest You' - Cele, As Lockdown Arrests Rise to 2289

3 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

Police have arrested 2 289 people since the beginning of the lockdown, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday evening.

Cele announced this at a media briefing by the inter-ministerial committee in charge of the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said most arrests were made in the Western Cape, with 774. The other arrests were 368 in the Free State, 290 in the Northern Cape, 395 in KwaZulu-Natal, 217 in Gauteng, 284 in the Eastern Cape, 225 in North West, 81 in Mpumalanga and 61 in Limpopo.

"All the rules being addressed today [Thursday] must be adhered to. Don't give us a reason to arrest you. We have no issues arresting people if we need to, so don't give us a reason to," he said.

The lockdown regulations were amended on Thursday to allow for people who are in different provinces to travel to bury their loved ones, he said. This, however, can only be done if the person applies for a permit at police stations and the courts.

Cele said he was glad that the regulations were relaxed because of the challenges police had observed at provincial borders, especially on the Western Cape and Eastern Cape border.

"The number 50 hasn't changed. When people request permission to move to attend funerals, they have to understand they might not reach the funeral when the number has exceeded 50," he warned.

Cele also warned provincial governments to refrain from relaxing the regulations of the lockdown without the approval of national government.

'They shouldn't make noise when police pounce'

This was after news emerged that the Western Cape had lifted the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

"The regulations are signed by Minister of Cogta [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma]. There are no provincial regulations. What is done in Limpopo is expected to be done in Western Cape.

"Businesses shouldn't complain when police implement national regulations. They shouldn't make noise when police pounce."

Cele said he was also glad that government had explained the role of spaza shops during the lockdown.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dlamini-Zuma amended regulations for all spaza shops and informal food traders to operate during the lockdown.

"We are happy that there is clarity on spaza shops. We have asked the commissioner of police to work with spaza shops," Cele said.

Police have also been criticised for their overzealous use of force during the lockdown.

Several videos of police and soldiers using force to enforce the regulations have surfaced on social media. This has led to the DA launching a social media platform for people to convey their complaints of police brutality.

Cele, however, said the number of police complaints had decreased since the start of the lockdown a week ago. He said in the first three days of the lockdown, the ministry had received 26 complaints, adding that the number had gone down to 12 in the last few days, which meant there was "stability".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.