South Africa: New Home for Hundreds of Cape Town Refugees

3 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Murray Williams

A 23km journey, to a new home.

That was the translocation made by about 500 refugees on Thursday afternoon after police escorted them out of the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square in the Cape Town CBD.

The refugees were transported in buses along the N1 highway, which was deserted due to the Covid-19 lockdown, to a new site off Voortrekker Road in Belville.

There, massive marquees had been set up by the national Department of Public Works, on City of Cape Town land.

SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen told News24: "We've been monitoring the situation of the past four-five months, and have been part of discussions trying to resolve this situation.

"The people are being moved because of Covid-19."

Police confirmed this was done under the national state of disaster mandate, at national level.

Nissen gave the assurance: "There is water and sanitation (at the new site)" and the refugees would be able to remain there "until the lockdown is over".

He said the move had been carefully organised and coordinated, and SAPS and partner agencies had done "an excellent job".

He believed it had been essential "to make sure the people are protected from themselves" and "to save lives".

This was a reference to the need for physical distancing, which the cramped church quarters had not afforded the group.

Sources in various state agencies involved were unanimous that every attempt had been made to conduct the move with courtesy and dignity.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.