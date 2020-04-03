Malawi: Multichoice Talent Factory Launches Free Online Masterclasses

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), which is aimed at supporting and encouraging excellence in filmmaking at the post school education level, has launched a series of online masterclasses available on Africa's creative network, the MTF portal.

Yolisa Phahle, MTF's CEO of General Entertainment Mkwezalamba and Kapumba, Malawi's representatives in last year's cohort

The masterclasses offer exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops that afford film and television professionals the ability to interact and learn from the best in Africa.

In the last physical presence course held in Zambia, Malawi by two young filmmakers -- Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba, 21 and Jonathan Kapumba, 25.

After graduating from the last cohort, Kapumba was awarded with a 3 weeks internship in Bollywood, India sponsored by MultiChoice partner, Nihilent Limited.

A statement from Yolisa Phahle, MTF's CEO of General Entertainment, invites interested individuals to join over 25,000 registered users, who are learning with this exciting new series of exclusive online tutorials.

"We are launching with the Produce Like a PRO! masterclass series, a 20-module masterclass on production from pre to post," says the statement.

"If you have missed any of our MTF masterclasses in our 13 markets, we have recorded them for you to watch on the go."

The Produce Like a PRO! series, that comprise 20 carefully crafted modules, is reported to be the answer to the industry's need for easier access to training material, tutorials and templates.

Phahle urges interested individuals who do not currently have a profile on the portal, to register as soon as possible to gain access to the free online masterclasses, which is part of MultiChoice Group's mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the film and TV industry.

"What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it's been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry.

"From budgeting to casting, the modules have been created by Marie Rosholt, a highly esteemed pioneer in reality television as executive producer of 12 series of Big Brother, Survivor, Fear Factor, Deal or no Deal and other series."

The statement says the recorded masterclasses have been filmed and packaged by our MTF students sharing the industry masterclasses hosted by our MTF Academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka with leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps and Steve Gukas.

The Produce Like a PRO! series is also rooted in breaking down the barriers of access to industry information, and instead ensuring that veteran knowledge and experience is passed on to the next generation of African storytellers.

Launched in March 2019 as the third touchpoint of MultiChoice Africa's ground-breaking corporate shared value (CSV) initiative, the MTF portal is a pan-African, film and television digital marketplace for information sharing on all aspects of Africa's creative industry.

The MTF portal offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across Africa to showcase their talent, access opportunities, stay up to date with industry news and expand their industry network.

"It is also supported by our various partners including DOLBY, the NYFA, AVID through JASCO Broadcast Solutions, Nihilent, among other international and local industry partners.

"Our partnership with DOLBY brings you conversations with Oscars® nominated artists and winners. The DOLBY Institute Podcast Series -- Conversations with Sound Artists is available under the 'What's New' tab on the portal," says the statement.

The MTF Class of 2018 in Zambia, produced two original feature films, Savannah Skies and The Painting, which were screened at an exclusive VIP premiere last August at Ster Kinekor in Lusaka.

When Mkwezalamba and Kapumba were being introduced by MultiChoice Malawi last year by Managing Director, Gus Banda had said Talent Factory programme was initiated with the aim of investing in young Africans to tell the story of their own country's as independent film producers.

He had said Malawian stories are not been told like the way other countries like Zambia, Nigeria and Kenya are doing and there was need to invest in the country's own youngsters to take up the role through this programme.

"We want them to come out with recognized academic qualification to empower them on how to come up with a professional film production.

Through these two students, we want to utilize them through our own Malawian content which we will be launching in the near future."

The two were introduced during the course's halfway vacation and on her part, Mkwezalamba said she had really learnt and is geared to use every talent she has garnered for the benefit of the Malawian film industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said she had a bit of experience in theatre through stage drama she participated in during her secondary school days and later acted in a film named Bella, which was produced by Tawonga Tadhya Nkhonjera, that was premiered at Steers in Blantyre in 2013.

"After a while I decided to pursue another career in banking and finance but when I finished that, the passion in theatre returned and when I came across the invitation for Talent Factory, I did not hesitate but apply."

Kapumba had said his experience in theatre started when he acted in school drama activities as well as acting for Umoja Arts Theatre in Lilongwe.

He developed passion to become a director of photography when he was working with Mibawa Studios.

"I have gained quite some excellent skills in as far as film photography is concerned as well as film directing and design. During the course, we managed to produce two very short films which will be shown at two festivals in France and Spain," he had said.