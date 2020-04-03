Africa: The COVID-19 Crisis and the Climate - a Bittersweet Moment

analysis

What is required to mitigate climate change and its impacts is a large-scale, worldwide response, such as the one triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The current crisis demonstrates that a rapid, ambitious, global response is possible.

By the end of March 2020, one in three people across the globe (including South Africa), was experiencing the harsh reality of a lockdown in order to fight Covid-19.

The spread of the virus has triggered an unprecedented worldwide response composed of rigorous social restrictions as well as ambitious economic support packages and, for a while, has eclipsed all other crises, including the climate one. This is a bittersweet moment for the mobilisation against the climate crisis, but it demonstrates that, in times of urgency, a swift and significant global response is possible.

The global lockdown has led to a rejuvenation of nature, with ecosystems, biodiversity and even urban environments rediscovering a degree of peace and serenity. It has also led to a much-needed, material decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and the significant restrictions on purchases outside of "essential goods and services" have furthermore put a grinding halt to the cult of unnecessary materialistic consumerism.

Like every period of material decrease in greenhouse gas...