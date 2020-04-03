Sudan: 'Indirect' Sudan Peace Talks Resume in Juba

Juba — Peace talks between the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed groups resumed in the South Sudanese capital of Juba today, following a week's recess to honour Sudan's Minister of Defence, and head of the Sudan government delegation to the peace talks, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, who died suddenly of a heart attack in Juba on March 25.

In a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), South Sudan's chief mediator Tut Galuak said it was agreed with the Sudanese to resume discussions today, adding the talks would be indirect in line with distancing protocols regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

"The mediation committee agreed with the negotiating parties that the negotiations should be indirect at the beginning of the first weeks of April, due to the health conditions the world is going through after the spread of the new coronavirus," Galuak added.

He said the mediation on Wednesday received the position papers of Darfur groups and the SPLM-N Agar and extended it to Sudanese government negotiating team.

"The mediation committee calls on all negotiating parties to take courageous decisions in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace," said Galuak. "Peace is the main demand of the Sudanese people at the present time".

