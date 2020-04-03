South Africa: Policing in a Time of COVID-19

analysis

On the evening before South Africa's national shutdown started, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed all members of the South African Police Services in a live broadcast and reminded us that we are a police service, and no longer a police force.

This article was written by a policeman whose identity is known to Daily Maverick. He has asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal. While we always prefer to publish op-ed pieces under a person's name, we feel this message is important.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of how we have been trained to protect, to serve, to save lives. He told us this was our opportunity, and our privilege, to do just that. And he sent us out with his blessing to help the people of this beautiful, struggling country.

But the task that the President has given us, with his characteristic wisdom and humility, is unimaginably complex. And perplexing.

I have been a police officer for 20 years. I am trained to fight crime. I wear a bulletproof vest and a loaded sidearm. I am trained to use a variety of weapons. I carry pepper spray and handcuffs. I am fit and ready to fight. I wear heavy boots....