Namibia: Former President's Son Arrested for GBV

2 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nomhle Kangootui

THE son of a former president was arrested today for assaulting his wife and has been charged under the Combating of Domestic Violence Act with malicious damage to property and common assault, police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi stated today.

The 41-year-old suspect allegedly slapped and scratched his 37-year-old wife, Shikwambi said.

Chief inspector Hendricks Olivier from the Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit confirmed the arrest, which took place in the early hours of this morning.

The assault occurred on Thursday around 01h30 while the couple was on the road

A police source corroborated the arrest to The Namibian, and said case number CR 15/04/2020 has been opened against the suspect.

He is expected to appear in court tomorrow, the source further said.

Meanwhile, director of Woman Solidarity Namibia and human rights activist Rosa Namises has urged Namibians to break the silence and speak out on issues concerning gender-based violence.

"I want to encourage the wife to go all the way with this case, and I also want to applaud her for the bravery to open a case. I hope that this case will be trialed fairly, and this also shows that the children of well-off people are not excused from gender-based violence. I would also like to ask the wife to take care of herself and the children and to seek counselling," Namises said.

In 2008, the suspect was arrested for drinking and driving.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.