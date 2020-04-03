Namibia: Former President's Son Arrested for GBV

THE son of a former president was arrested today for assaulting his wife and has been charged under the Combating of Domestic Violence Act with malicious damage to property and common assault, police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi stated today.

The 41-year-old suspect allegedly slapped and scratched his 37-year-old wife, Shikwambi said.

Chief inspector Hendricks Olivier from the Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit confirmed the arrest, which took place in the early hours of this morning.

The assault occurred on Thursday around 01h30 while the couple was on the road

A police source corroborated the arrest to The Namibian, and said case number CR 15/04/2020 has been opened against the suspect.

He is expected to appear in court tomorrow, the source further said.

Meanwhile, director of Woman Solidarity Namibia and human rights activist Rosa Namises has urged Namibians to break the silence and speak out on issues concerning gender-based violence.

"I want to encourage the wife to go all the way with this case, and I also want to applaud her for the bravery to open a case. I hope that this case will be trialed fairly, and this also shows that the children of well-off people are not excused from gender-based violence. I would also like to ask the wife to take care of herself and the children and to seek counselling," Namises said.

In 2008, the suspect was arrested for drinking and driving.